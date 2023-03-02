While there is no change to service intervals nor is there need to change filters or drain fuel tanks, operators may notice a slight reduction in performance from lower-density paraffinic fuels, compared to diesel.

Following internal evaluations, Kubota has approved HVO and GTL paraffinic fuels for use in all its existing diesel engines.

The company has said that all fuels complying with European standard EN15940 is suitable for its diesel engines. This follows similar announcements made last year by Deutz and AGCO Power engines.

As a manufacturer of industrial engines, tractors, groundcare and construction equipment, Kubota says it recognises that alternative fuels are increasing in popularity due to their environmental benefits that offer reduced emissions.

Paraffinic fuels are an alternative to diesel with low sulphur and aromatics derived from a variety of sources, the most common including natural gas, coal, plant oils and animal fats.

HVO fuel is the product of synthesised vegetable oil and fats, and GTL which is synthesised from natural gas.

These fats and oils are typically in a used or waste form and, thus, do not compete with food production.

Such fuels are becoming increasingly popular as an alternative to fossil fuels due to their environmental benefits that offer reduced emissions.

Operators

Kubota has said that operators should comply with any appropriate local regulations in the areas where such fuels are being used.

There is no requirement to flush fuel tanks or change filters, as HVO and GTL are safe to mix with diesel.

Nor are there changes to existing maintenance intervals or warranty conditions when using these fuels.

The Japanese manufacturer further stated that operators may notice a slight degradation in engine performance from using the lower-density paraffinic fuels, compared to diesel.