Japanese tractor manufacturer Kubota has announced a strategic original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnership with French manufacturer MX to supply loaders for its M series tractor range throughout Europe.

The agreement covers all M-series models (M4003, M5002, MGX-IV, M6002 and M7003), which span from 66hp right up to 170hp.

Kubota (UK) feels that this agreement will significantly increase sales by providing a comprehensive materials-handling solution, which is available to order through Kubota’s dealer network. This agreement means the tractor manufacturer is now able to offer the tractor, loader and attachment combination as one integrated package, rather than from a selection of various suppliers.

“MX-built Kubota loaders are finished in our familiar orange livery to complement the look of the Kubota tractor range, providing an integrated materials handling solution for all M-series tractors,” said Henry Myatt, product marketing manager for Kubota’s M-series tractor portfolio.