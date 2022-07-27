Kubota has teamed up with Giants Software to create a collection of tractors, loaders and RTV models for use on the popular computer game, Farming Simulator 22.

Kubota has teamed up with Giants Software to create an exclusive collection of tractors, loaders and RTV models for the virtual world, which are available for use on the popular computer game, Farming Simulator 22.

Through the add-on pack, Kubota explains that gamers can experience real-life replicas of many Kubota tractors and machines, including the US-only M8 tractor series, along with M7, M6 and M5 models, plus skid steer loaders and tracked loaders.

In addition, the Kubota pack contains an LA 2255 tractor-loader, and several RTV models.

For multi-player farming, Kubota have said that gamers can include passengers alongside the RTV operator, the manufacturers outlines that fans of the brand can also equip their characters with Kubota-branded clothing from the virtual wardrobe.

The development of the Kubota pack is available now, while Kubota says it extends its appeal across PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S series and Stadium platforms.