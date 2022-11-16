Kubota has introduced the 24hp four-wheel drive EK1-261 to its compact tractor portfolio.

Kubota has introduced the new EK1 series compact tractor to its line-up. The 24hp, four-wheel drive EK1-261 model sits at the foot of its compact tractor portfolio.

Manufactured by Escorts-Kubota, the EK1 uses a three-cylinder diesel engine that meets EU Stage V emissions without the need for a diesel particulate filter (DPF).

Drive is transmitted via dry plate clutch through a nine-forward, three-reverse, constant mesh transmission.

The tractor’s rear-mounted three-point linkage offers a 750kg lift capacity, while a rear PTO provides 540 and 540E speeds for powered implements such as a flail mower, pasture topper and finishing mower. One double-acting hydraulic spool valve is fitted, and operates with an open centre hydraulic system.

The EK1 offers a charging socket and mobile phone holder, in addition to a weight-adjustable, mechanical suspension seat and foldable cab frame. The frame can be temporarily folded, which complements the tractor’s physical dimensions, helping access low-height buildings for the 2,670mm long, 1035mm wide tractor.

Complete with a five-year Kubota Care warranty as standard, the EK1-261 has a list price that starts from €12,629 plus VAT. It can be fitted with an optional front-end loader, turf tyres or industrial tyres.