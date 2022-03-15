Kubota has introduced a warranty incentive scheme that boosts the number of hours chosen by customers when purchasing a new tractor.

Kubota has introduced a new warranty incentive scheme that boosts the number of hours chosen by customers when purchasing a new tractor.

Named as the ‘Work Smarter’ upgrade, the manufacturer says the package is applicable to M4003, M5002 and M6001 Utility models, and allows customers to benefit from an automatic upgrade of warranty hours under the Kubota Care scheme.

The Work Smarter upgrade is available on Kubota Care packages of 2,000 and 3,000 hours for M4003, M5002 and M6001 Utility models purchased prior to 30 June 2022.

We have a lot of confidence in the reliability of our M-series tractors

“If a customer buys a five-year, 2,000-hour warranty package for example, we’ll upgrade this to five-years and 4,000 hours at no extra cost.

“Buying 3,000 hours of cover will generate the maximum of 5,000 hours of Kubota Care for these models.”

“Our Kubota care package is already one of the strongest on the market.

“We have a lot of confidence in the reliability of our M-series tractors, and this latest offer should give customers reassurance that they’re buying into the best of Japanese engineering,” said Kubota’s agricultural and ground care sales manager Tim Yates.