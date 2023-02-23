Kubota UK has partnered with Topcon Positioning Systems to offer European customers a new range of auto-steer options for its M series tractor range.

Kubota UK has partnered with Topcon Positioning Systems to offer European customers a new range of auto-steer options for its M series tractor range.

Topcon Positioning Ireland and UK distributor LH Agro will supply the auto-steering solutions directly through the Kubota dealer network, along with providing warranty, service and support of the auto-steer kits.

Installation will be through Kubota dealers, and will also include access to the complete Topcon range of solutions.

Range

Auto-steer kits include Topcon’s AGS-2 receiver and, where required, the AES-35 motorised steering wheel to replace the tractors steering wheel.

Customers can choose from a range of guidance screens including the 7in XD and 12in XD+ terminals.

Depending on the chosen kit, customers can also customise the task control options available or choose from pre-configured bundles.

There are also light bar options for RTVs and the ability to equip Kubota compact tractors with guidance solutions.

Correction signal can be RTK and precise point positioning, with the latter offering less accuracy than RTK, but greater pass-to-pass accuracy than EGNOS, for example.

Kubota has said that it continues to work closely with Topcon in smart agriculture research and development.

This includes the collection of agronomic data from sensor technology, research on crop cultivation solutions utilising big data and fleet management and automation technology.