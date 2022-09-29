Kubota recently opened a new European Parts Centre in Thionville, a city located in the French department of Moselle.

Kubota’s new European Parts Centre was built as a parts warehouse.

With an investment of €15m and a total area of 20,000m², the new centre will supply parts to dealers and distributors not only in European countries, but also to other regions such as the US and Japan.

The new centre will employ 90 people and is expected to further strengthen the company’s presence in Europe.

“Kubota has a global spare parts strategy to build a hub distribution centre to cover each of the key regions. These are in Japan, Europe and North America.

"The hub distribution centre will have the key role of stocking a wide variety and sufficient volume of parts to ensure the best product availability in the industry," explained director and senior managing executive officer at Kubota Corporation Dai Watanabe.

"We think Thionville is the best location for delivering spare parts to our customers in a timely manner because of its situation at the centre of European market,” he said.

Nearly 100 people, including the Mayor of Thionville, Kubota employees and other guests, gathered to celebrate the opening of the centre.