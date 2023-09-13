The full range of Kubota tractors will fetaure on the stand, including the flagship M7003 range.

Kubota will showcase a wide variety of machines at this year’s National Ploughing Championships from its extensive product portfolio.

Such exhibits will include the latest generation M7003, M6002, M6001 Utility, M5002 and M4003 tractors, spanning from 66hp to 170hp.

The M6002 model will also sport the latest LK range of front loaders built under agreement by MX.

The L1 compact tractor series will also be on display alongside the recently introduced LXe electric battery powered compact tractor.

The all-electric LXe-261 compact tractor will make its first Irish show appearance at the Ploughing.

In addition to the tractors, the RTV X1110 and R0 compact pivot steer loader will also be on display. A number of excavators will also be on display including the latest model KX085-5 eight tonne machine.

Electric compact tractor

The all electric 4WD LXe-261 produces an output of 19.1kW which translates to 26hp and is powered via a lithium-ion battery with quoted run times of up to four hours continuous operation on one charge cycle.

Charge times are said to take as little as 60 minutes where fast charging is possible.

The tractor is fitted with an independent PTO, hydrostatic transmission as well as multiple hydraulic services.