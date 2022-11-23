The centre of gravity of the Lexis 3800 has been lowered thanks to the design of its tank.

Kuhn first unveiled its Lexis trailed sprayer range in 2015 in the wake of the Metris 2. The Lexis is the manufacturer’s entry level trailed offering designed to cater for the smaller tillage or mixed farmer with models now available in 2,400l, 3,000l and 3,800l capacities. The new model as its name suggests offers a 3,800l nominal capacity. Aside from capacity, a number of new features have been added.

Even with its real capacity of 4,000l, the Lexis 3800 incorporates a compact chassis with a maximum length of 6.90m and an overall width of 2.55m. When empty it weighs in at just over 3t thanks to its aluminium booms which are available from 18m to 28m. Tyre options have increased, a 1.85m tyre option is now available in widths from 320 to 520mm.

The centre of gravity of the Lexis 3800 has been lowered thanks to the design of its tank. A short tow eye-axle distance of 4.30m coupled with the gyroscope of the Track Assist steering drawbar system also allows for precise following of the tractor.

Manual valve system

The Manuset manual valve system remains simple with only two manual valves or the Diluset+ motorised valve system for assisted management of filling and dilution as well as control of rinse functions from the cab. There are plenty of options in terms of control options too, customers have the choice of the Kuhn Canbus control box, a CCI 800 or 1200 or any other Isobus terminal on the market.

The Lexis 3800 can be fitted with more advanced spraying solutions if required. This includes CCE individual nozzle control, Autospray PWM technology or the Boom Assist Extreme contour control system.

Operators have the option through Kuhn CCI Connect telemetry system associated with MyKuhn portal. According to Kuhn, the Lexis 3800 is now available in limited quantities.