Kuhn has added a new lighter weight and more compact drill to its Venta range of pneumatic seeders.

Available initially as the 3m Venta 320, this new 100 series machine is designed for tractors in the 120hp to 150hp range. With an 850l hopper as standard, the drill has the option of an extension that increases capacity to 1,150l.

The Venta 320 can be used in combination with Kuhn’s HRB 302, HRB 303 or HR 304 power harrows. In combination, the seed drill is mounted on the power harrow frame, with the seeding bar guided by the roller frame.

This means seeding depth is independent of the working depth of the power harrow.

The seed bar comprises 20 or 24 rows of single disc elements, each with an internal cast iron coulter positioned at the front of the disc. Seeding unit pressure of up to 32kg can be applied.

The seed blower on the Venta 320 is driven by the tractor’s hydraulic circuit and is independent of the PTO driving the power harrow.

Kuhn says improved fan design results in a reduced oil requirement from 35l/min down to 26l/min.

Electrically powered volumetric metering allows for a wide operating range of between 1.5 to 430kg/ha.

The QS2 control unit allows the seed rate to be adjusted from the cab.

The 320 features a loading platform that provides access to the hopper from the side. A covering harrow with universal tines is fitted as standard, and the basic model comes with integral lighting and signalling kit.