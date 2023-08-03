Kuhn has introduced a new GA 8131CL twin-rotor rake, equipped with a 1.8m-wide pickup reel.

The patented pickup reel is mounted on the frame which sits ahead of the two rotors.

The idea behind the design is to lift and aerate the forage in the middle swath, which up to now, has not been worked by a ‘conventional’ twin-rotor rake gathering three swaths.

The pickup reel is hydraulically powered, with the rotation speed controlled by a hydraulic valve.

Kuhn says that adjustments such as the pickup rotation speed or the position of the deflector make it possible to adapt the pickup to the crop at hand.

The pickup reel is raised and lowered automatically with the rotors at the headland.

According to Kuhn, this project to develop a machine to introduce more air into the forage commenced in 2016. Outside of the pickup reel, the 8m working width twin-rotor rake retains the characteristics of the other models in the Kuhn central delivery rake range.