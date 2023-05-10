With a 3,800-litre nominal capacity, the new model is now the largest in the range (2,400 litre and 3,000 litre options).

Kuhn have introduced a new Lexis 3800 trailed sprayer, which joins the firms three-model range of Lexis trailed sprayers. With a 3,800-litre nominal capacity, the new model is now the largest in the range (2,400 litre and 3,000 litre options).

The new Lexis has a maximum length of 6.9 metres and an overall width of 2.55 metres. Featuring aluminium booms up to 28 metres, the Lexis still has an unladen weight of just over 3 tonnes. To help reduce soil compaction, the new model now features 1.85m diameter tyres with the option of a very high flexion (VF) tyre.

The sprayer can be specified with Kuhn’s Manuset manual rinse operation which requires two main valves that are controlled from the operator’s control station. Kuhn say multifunction handwheels reduce handling operations by up to 50%. During rinsing, a complete turn with the delivery circuit handwheel directs the water drawn in by the pump into all sprayer circuits. The rinsing tank level gauge, which is visible from the workstation, also enables easy sequencing of the rinsing operations.

The new model is also available with Diluset+ which offers operators assisted management of filling and dilution of residual volumes. Spraying can be operated using Kuhn’s Canbus control box, a CCI 800 or 1200, or any other IsoBus terminal.

Kuhn say the sprayer is very stable, thanks to the shape of the tank with a lowered the centre of gravity. They claim that the short tow eye-axle distance of 4.3m coupled with the Track Assist gyroscopic steering drawbar system also improves tracking in the tractor wheels.

The sprayer can be fitted with CCE individual nozzle control, Autospray PWM technology or the Boom Assist Extreme contour control system. Kuhn’s CCI Connect solutions and MyKuhn portal also provide remote access to the machine and feedback on the tasks performed to harness operational and application data.