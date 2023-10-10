The Tineliner will be available in working widths between 6m and 12m.

Kuhn has added mechanical hoes to its already wide-spanning product portfolio, which will be displayed for the first time at Agritechnica in Germany next month.

Two ranges, dubbed the Rowliner (6-12 row) and 6-12m, will be the first to hit the market. A Starliner range of rotary hoes is then said to follow in 2025.

The Tineliner will be available in working widths between 6m and 12m.

The announcement comes as an interesting surprise given that the manufacturer held an international press event at its headquarters in Saverne, France, a number of months back where there was no mention of entering the mechanical crop care market.

For now, it’s unknown as to whether or not the ranges have been internally developed by Kuhn or sub contracted.