The new FC 13460 RA combination offers a variable working width from 12.4m (40.7ft) to 13.4m (44ft).

Kuhn has recently announced a new trailed conditioner mower combination with swath groupers. The new FC 13460 RA combination offers a variable working width from 12.4m (40.7ft) to 13.4m (44ft) in just one pass.

The belt groupers which can either be raised or lowered during use allow swaths ranging in width from 1.8m to 3m. Making the FC 13460 RA more unique is the unit’s telescopic axle, providing more stability on slopes as well as leaving it possible to lay down 3m swaths without being driven on.

Kuhn has said that the large working width fits perfectly into a 12m Controlled Traffic Farming (CTF) scenario. Under the cover is the Kuhn Optidisc Elite cutterbar which is offered as standard with quick-release knives.

Forage flow through the cutterbar is said to be improved due to larger cutting overlaps between the diverging discs and more space between the converging discs.

Kuhn has said that the large working width fits perfectly into a 12m Controlled Traffic Farming (CTF) scenario.

Control options include Isobus compatible terminals or either the CCI 800 or CCI 1200 terminals which provide the ability to control the front mower too. Common operations can also be controlled via the CCI A3 joystick.

Mower ground pressure can be adjusted on the go through the Isobus Lift Control function.