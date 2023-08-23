Kuhn has unveiled a new 12 rotor GF 13003 mounted tedder, with a working width of 13m.

Kuhn has unveiled a new GF 13003 mounted tedder, with a working width of 13m – having previously only offered it in trailed format. Up until now, the French firm’s mounted GF range had only stretched to 10m.

The new 12-rotor unit has just one gearbox and two hydraulic valves for the different functions, such as folding/unfolding, oblique setting and headland-turn position.

The compact headstock is designed to keep the weight close to the tractor, but it still requires a medium-powered tractor.

The HLC function (headland lift control) makes it possible to lift all rotors for high clearance at headlands, meaning the forage is tedded only once.

Kuhn says the service life of the heavy-duty tines on the new rotor is twice as long as on the previous models.

Rotor wheel deflectors to limit forage build-up on the wheel and column, are fitted as standard.

The two outer rotors on the right of the machine pivot for tedding on field headlands.

Kuhn says this feature requires no additional hydraulic valve, as it is an integral part of the machine’s kinematics.

