Kuhn has announced its new 13m GF13003 T trailed 12-rotor tedder as replacement for its current GF 13012 model.

At the business end, both new rotors and tines have been fitted.

The new 10mm diameter tines with 80mm springs are said to have double the working life of those fitted to the outgoing model.

A new single-movement folding mechanism is also said to be twice as fast, folding and unfolding in as little as 25 seconds directly using the tractor’s spool with no control box or sensors necessary.

Other updates include hydraulic tine height adjustment and improved ground adaption.

Each of the 12 rotors are suspended separately, meaning the tedder can adapt to all contours across its 13m working width.

During use the weight of the chassis is supported on the transport wheels. Transportation length has also been reduced by half a metre to 6m.