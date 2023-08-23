The four new Kuhn VB3200 variable chamber models benefit from a number of updates.

At a recent press event, Kuhn announced the arrival of the VB3200 variable chamber baler range.

Many of the existing features from the previous VB3100 range have been retained across the five model line-up alongside the addition of some new features and options.

The VB3255 capable of producing bales from 0.80m to 1.60m in diameter and the VB3285 producing bales up to 1.85m are aimed at the farmer market, while the VB 3260 and VB3290 are said to appeal to the larger farmer and contractor market.

Capacity

New models offer 10% more capacity compared with the current VB3160 and VB3190 models, as well as 10% higher density bales due to the Progressive Density Plus option (also offered on VB3255 and VB3285 models).

Both the knives and floor can now be lowered from the cab to relieve blockages.

As a result, the driveline has been reinforced and now comes with a stronger main drive chain, larger rotor drive chain and additional reinforced bearings and seals for high-loaded rollers.

Other updates include faster opening tailgate (ejection in six seconds), new side and front covers, an automatic chain lubrication system and an additional cleaning roller within the bale chamber.

Baler wrapper combination

The 3260 and 3290 models are also available as a baler-wrapper combination. The VBP 3260 and VBP 3290 combi balers offer a 15% quicker bale transfer time as a result of an increased tailgate speed.

They are equipped with new wrapper functionalities such as automatic unloading of (straw) bales in pairs and a hold-to-run button for slow satellite rotation.