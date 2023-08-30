The new system is an automatic filling programme that lets the operator fill their product in one go, for both the front and rear tank.

Kverneland has added a new TwinFill software program to its iXtra front tank, in combination with the iXter B rear-mounted sprayer tank.

The new system is an automatic filling programme that lets the operator fill their product in one go, for both the front and rear tank, while cutting out the hindrance of an unknown mixing time.

The operator fills all of the products in one step to the total required tank volume of the two tanks together or just enters the number of hectares to be sprayed.

Prior to this, operators had two ways of filling their front-rear sprayer combination.

Firstly, by either measuring the liquid twice for both tanks individually or all at once, with a long mixing time needed afterwards.

Both were considered timeconsuming and still carried the risk of using the wrong concentration.

The new software takes care that the spray is split and transferred to the front and rear tank with the correct volume and equal concentration.

Kverneland representatives explained that when adding all of the spray into the tanks at once, the only solution for a front-rear combination at present is to circulate the mixture between front and rear tank by transferring back and forth with a pump, to aim for equal concentrations in both tanks.

The operator fills all of the products in one step to the total required tank volume of the two tanks together or just enters the number of hectares to be sprayed.

The new software takes care that the spray is split and transferred to the front and rear tank, with the correct volume and equal concentration. After, both tanks are filled up with clean water to the required level and the same concentration is automatically reached in both tanks.

With TwinFill, the operator can then immediately start the spray job, because the mixture in both tanks is accurately diluted and ready for use.

The iXtra-iXter B combination still keeps its main feature of having a multi-tank usage, with two different spray mixes in the front and rear tank for different applications.

There is no waste of clean water or spray, because it is exactly calculated upfront how much of it is required.

The iXtra-iXter B combination still keeps its main feature of having a multi-tank usage, with two different spray mixes in the front and rear tank for different applications.