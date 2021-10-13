ROC is an Italian manufacturer of trailed and mounted mergers with machines working across 40 countries, including Ireland.

The Kverneland Group has just announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire 80% of the shares in the ROC Company.

ROC is an Italian manufacturer of trailed and mounted mergers, with machines working across 40 countries, including Ireland.

President and CEO of the Kverneland Group Shingo Hanada said that the ROC Company is a further strengthening of the Kverneland and the Kubota Group’s strategic commitment to hay and forage harvesting, by adding the merger product line.

Denis Ubaldi and Raffaele Ubaldi, owners of ROC, confirm the agreement with Shingo Hanada, president and CEO of Kverneland Group.

Brand

Furthermore, he said that the ROC distribution partners and customers are an important asset and he confirmed the continuation of the ROC brand and its distribution.

Although some Irish machinery importers and dealers were in talks with ROC down through the years and as recently as several months ago, no Irish importer was ever set up.

It is understood existing machines in Ireland were either bought direct from Italy or sourced secondhand.

ROC is currently owned by the Ubaldi brothers who will continue in their roles in the company after the transaction.