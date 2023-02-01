Mr. Kamada and Mr. Bounon signed the official share purchase agreement between Kverneland Group and BC Technique, Phenix Agrosystem on 31.01.2023

The Phenix product portfolio will be available in Kverneland branding, in the front the Inter-row cultivator Onyx and the Rotary Hoe Helios in the back.

The Kverneland Group has just signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in the mechanical weeding firm, BC Technique SAS Company.

The French company manufactures inter-row cultivators, rotary hoes, guidance interfaces and tine harrows. Up to now, this equipment has been distributed under the Phenix Agrosystem brand.

Kverneland said they feel these products and solutions are well fitted for the future of sustainable farming, and enable the customers to achieve efficient, accurate and consistent cultivation and weed control.

“There are synergies in bringing the product systems and solutions from these two companies together, and thereby also valuable benefits for the distribution partners and farmers,” said Kverneland group president and CEO Yasukazu Kamada.

He added that the Phenix Agrosystem distribution partners and customers are an important asset, and confirmed the continuation of the Phenix brand and its distribution. In parallel, the products will be introduced under the Kverneland and Kubota brand and distribution networks.

‘’Kubota and Kverneland Group are sharing the same vision and development strategy as Phenix Agrosystem. We see great opportunities and synergies in becoming part of this Group. It will strengthen the Phenix products presence across the world, supporting environmentally friendly farming practices, making farming more sustainable and healthier”, explained Mathias Bounon, current owner of Phenix Agrosystem.

