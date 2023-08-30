The new generation of power harrows will be available in a basic option or, for the first time, in an IsoBus version.

At a working field demonstration in Germany last week, Kverneland unveiled its latest generation of new products ahead of publicly launching them at Agritechnica in November.

Presentations from head company personal including CEO Yasukazu Kamada indicated that the company is in a very positive position.

Since 2019, Kubota, the parent company behind Kverneland, has seen a growth in sales across Europe of 34%. Taking Kverneland’s forage division as an example, the firm say its sales have doubled over the past six years.

In 2022, Kverneland sales equated to €667m, which was a very strong 18% increase on the year previous. The manufacturer said that year-to-date sales at Kvernleand are up by 9.4% on last year.

However, Kverneland is not immune to the current market trends and said that its year-to-date order intake up to July 2023 is down 20.8% on the same period last year.

Kverneland unveils new generation of power harrows

Kverneland has taken the wraps off its latest generation of power harrows, labelled as the new Rotago F range. The range will be available in a basic option or, for the first time, in an IsoBus version.

The big update is that both versions come with the option of hydraulically adjusting the levelling bar and the working depth on the go.

The patented depth adaptation of the Rotago concept features a pushed gear case. This allows the adjustment of the rear roller from the cab, without the operator having to readjust the three-point linkage.

The design of the parallelogram linkage means that the gear case stays parallel to the ground. The gear case and the levelling bar can also be lifted independently of each other.

The coulters are now bolted to the toolbar instead of welded, which allows for various sowing spacings.

Kverneland says that all adjustments are monitored by electronic sensor technology to protect against overload or misuse. The manufacturer says the pushed gear case concept is self-supporting and light, which offers better flexibility for adjustments and requires less energy. Kverneland says the machine concept has been designed from scratch and is ready for all future farming concepts. The Rotago F range will be available in working widths of 4m, 4.5m, 5m and 6m, all of which are folding. The range will come on stream from Q2 2024.

New F-drill maxi plus front hopper

Kverneland has extended its range of front-hopper F-drills, with the introduction of the new F-drill maxi plus.

The F-drill maxi plus has been designed to offer farmers and contractors additional flexibility. It allows for seeding and fertilising in one pass, but also the combined application of seeds and companion crops.

The F-drill maxi plus comes with two independent electric driven metering Eldos devices.

The set-up in combination with a power harrow and coulter bar is designed with weight balance in mind, while carrying out seedbed preparation and seeding in one pass.

The F-drill maxi plus comes with two independent electrically driven metering Eldos devices and the “maxi” hopper with a 2,200-litre capacity. The hopper is divided into a 60:40 ratio.

The combination units will be available in working widths 4m, 4.5m, 5m and 6m, all of which are folding.

The venturi metering system allows the application of two types of different seeds or seed and fertiliser in one pass and at different application rates.

The operator can also use the full hopper for one product by removing the separating wall, which is screwed in place.

The individual depth setting of each CX-II or CX-II double entry coulter on the coulter bar allows different depth adjustment, which is important when sowing two different products in one pass. Depending on requirements, a front wheel packer or weighing kits can be added.

New F-drill CB F folding coulter bar

Kverneland has also introduced a new folding coulter bar, namely the F-drill CB F.

It has been designed to work in tandem with the new Rotago F power harrow and the new F-drill front hopper. Also available in working widths of 4m, 4.5m, 5m and 6m, it comes with the well-known CX-II or CX-II double entry coulters.

One of the big changes is the fact that coulters are now bolted to the toolbar instead of welded, which allow various sowing spacings. The coulter bar can be ordered with 12.5cm and 25cm spacings from the factory.

The individual depth setting of each CX-II coulter allows different sowing depths within one working width. This was embedded into the design for sowing two different products in one pass, such as rape at a shallow depth and companion crop such as beans deeper.

For wet and sticky soils, Kverneland is offering a new alternative CX-II coulter, which comes without a press wheel.

Depth adjustment and coulter pressure can be changed via the hydraulics or through the terminal on an IsoBus version.

The manufacturer says the new attaching system means it can be put on or taken off the power harrow in 10 minutes.

For better stability on the road, a transport support wheel is now available, which is mounted on the coulter bar.

The IsoBus e-com software’s plug and play compatibility enables the complete power harrow, front hopper and coulter bar combination to be connected to any IsoBus-compatible tractor for use by the tractor’s own terminal or, alternatively, Kverneland’s IsoMatch Tellus Pro or the IsoMatch Tellus GO+.