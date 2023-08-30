Although precision maize planters will never be a big seller in Ireland, it's worth pointing out Kverneland’s new PUDAMA system.

PUDAMA stands for a systematic focused spot fertiliser application during maize sowing.

According to Kverneland, it allows for the precise sowing of maize with the synchronised placement of a starter fertiliser deposit exactly next to the maize seed where it is needed.

It says scientists at Cologne University in Germany have proven that at least 25% of the starter fertiliser can be saved with the PUDAMA system compared with conventional continuous band fertilisation, while maintaining the yield potential.

This is based off six years lab trials and a further three years machine and field trials.

Technology

The technology is being incorporated on the firm’s range of precision planters, while company representatives told the Irish Farmers Journal that they are currently trialling the system on its other seed drills.