Answers are still needed on key aspects of the State’s new forestry programme, according to Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on agriculture Claire Kerrane TD.

Deputy Kerrane called on Minister Pippa Hackett to clarify any outstanding questions put by forestry stakeholders, stating that communication around the new programme “remains a concern” which could put planting targets at risk.

“It is positive that we finally have approval for the new forestry programme, despite months of delays,” the TD said.

“However, answers are still needed and there remains a lack of clarity across the sector around key aspects of the new programme.

“For example, representatives from the forestry sector have raised concerns with me around ongoing issues with licensing.”

Plans needed

Deputy Kerrane claims that there appears to be no licence plan in place yet for the remainder of 2023 or for 2024.

“In addition, there is little sign of clear timelines around licensing improving and no commitments on this matter from the Minister,” she commented.

“As those representing the sector have noted, the new forestry programme runs the risk of being plagued by the same issues as the previous programme if licences are still preventing uptake in the scheme.

“This is really disappointing and the minister should prioritise addressing licensing processes, given the impact of significant backlogs on the forestry sector in recent years.”

Issues cropping up

The Sinn Féin spokesperson’s remarks come after it emerged that around one quarter of the afforestation licenses on hand in the Department of Agriculture will need to undergo further scrutiny before decisions on planting can be made.

They also come just weeks after Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue admitted that procedural errors on his Department’s behalf contributed to hundreds of licenses being annulled at the Forestry Appeals Committee over the past two years.

“These issues need to be ironed out as soon as possible if the new programme is to be a success,” Deputy Kerrane continued.

“It is important that communication is clear and answers are provided if the new programme is to be the turning point it needs to be on forestry.”

