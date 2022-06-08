Merchants across the country are experiencing a shortage of clover-safe sprays, with time running out for getting ahead of weeds on early reseeds.

Purchasing manager with Glanbia, Garret Byrne, said that a ‘blame game’ is going on between the Department of Agriculture and Nufarm, manufacturers of the clover-safe spray Clovermax, over supply shortages.

“It’s going to be too late for people who sowed clover the first week in April – that’s eight weeks ago now. It’s too mild a chemical for big weeds,” Byrne said.

Recently reseeded fields are greening up, and it’s not with grass, he added.

“I’d rather see a field free of big weeds at this stage and worry about the clover next year,” Byrne said.

Price

Along with supply issues, it has been reported that clover-safe sprays are up 15% in price on last year. A 10l drum is estimated to cost around €120 this year. Eddie Young from Croplink told the Irish Farmers Journal that there will be a lot of stock with merchants by the end of the week. Croplink sources sprays from Europe and beyond and distributes them to co-ops and merchants around the country.