Leave it to a bunch of academics, scientists and politicians to host a National Biodiversity Conference during prime silage season. There was a bit of an uproar about the lack of farming voices featured at last week’s conference and while there’s always talk of the environmental lobby not really understanding Irish agriculture, this was a case-in-point. Sure who had time to take two whole days off last week?

The Dealer understands nearly every discussion had something to do with agriculture, land ownership and building a stronger connection with farmers on the ground. If anyone wants to experience some on-farm realities, my neighbour Daithí is looking for a few hands with his own fields next week and a friend in the next village over needs a relief milker. Any takers?

Is that tumbleweed... or just an indication of my on-farm biodiversity?