Lakeland Dairies is the first processor in Northern Ireland to set a base price for August.

Lakeland Dairies is the first processor to declare a milk price for August supplies and will cut its base by 1.25p to 27.25p/l.

It is the lowest base price the co-op has paid to NI suppliers since November 2020.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lakeland also held a special general meeting, with shareholders passing all motions on the order of business, with a 98% majority. The amendments approved include allowing shareholders to use postal and electronic voting to elect board members, while the co-op’s rulebook has been updated to include non-gender based terminology and to promote greater diversity across its membership.

MPI

Meanwhile, the latest milk price indicator (MPI) from the UFU has increased by 0.3p to 30.88p/l, making it just the second time since 9 September 2022 the MPI has risen in value.

Factoring in a deduction to cover transport and a processor margin, the MPI points to a base price in the region of 25p to 26p/l in the latter months of 2023.

Read more

Scanning time for spring-calving suckler herds