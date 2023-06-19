The milk quality awards are public recognition of the achievements of Lakeland Dairies milk suppliers who are committed to quality in all aspects of their milk production.

The winners were chosen from a pool of 3,200 farm families across 16 counties, who produce milk for the two-billion-litre Lakeland Dairies milk pool.

The awards were presented by Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Affairs Heather Humphreys, with Lakeland Dairies chair Niall Matthews and group chief executive Colin Kelly at a special event on Monday 19 June.

Speaking at the awards, Minister Humphreys said: "It's an excellent achievement to be acknowledged by your own co-operative for producing superior quality milk.

"That kind of quality doesn’t just happen overnight. It's an enduring commitment, involving a lifetime's dedication to unmatched standards each time you walk the fields, check on your herd or enter the milking parlour.”

Champions

The supreme champion of the awards is Stephen Cargill, Templepatrick, Ballyclare, Co Antrim, who was awarded top prize for the exceptionally high quality of milk produced on his farm throughout the past year.

Stephen Cargill also took home the >1m litre producer category award in Northern Ireland.

In addition to the supreme champion, Lakeland Dairies also announced winners in the other categories of the milk quality awards.

Lakeland Dairies group CEO Colin Kelly said: "I’m delighted to pay tribute to the accomplishments of our farm families as we acknowledge the winners of our milk quality awards.

"Excellence and sustainability are at the centre of our operation and these principles inspire the confidence that our customers and consumers have in us.”

>500,000-litre category winner

Peter and Enda Duffy, Cornahoe, Ballybay, Co Monaghan, won the >500,000-litre producer category award in the Republic of Ireland.

<500,000-litre category winner

Seamus McNally, Glaslough, Co Monaghan, was the winner of the <500,000-litre producer category.

Sustainability award winner

Killian Brennan of CDR Farms, Kilcogy Upper, Co Longford, won the Lakeland Dairies sustainability award for outstanding commitment to sustainable milk production and environmental and economic sustainability.

Best new entrant

Lakeland Dairies has welcomed over 400 new milk producers to the co-operative in recent years. Dairy farmers Laurence Dorian and Patrick Lynch, Mullins Cross, Dunleer, Co Louth, were declared winners of the Republic of Ireland best new entrant category.

<1m litre category winner

Derick and Hall Donnell, Ballymagorry, Strabane, Co Tyrone, won the <1m litre producer category in Northern Ireland.

Lakeland Dairies chair Niall Matthews paid tribute to the award winners, stating: “As dairy farmers, we produce the two billion litres of nutritious milk that serve as the foundation for a very wide range of Lakeland dairy products enjoyed by consumers across the globe.

"Dairy farming is a profession that spans generations, providing sustenance for families, fueling rural economies and playing an essential role in environmental sustainability."