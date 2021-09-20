The new board will come into effect on 1 November 2021. \ Philip Doyle

Lakeland Dairies has elected a new board following elections in its eight electoral areas.

The new board of the co-operative will come into effect on 1 November 2021.

The board membership is as follows: Niall Matthews (chair), Andrew McHugh (vice-chair), Alan McCay (vice-chair), Keith Agnew, Sean Connolly, John Joseph Cooney, Michael Dobson, JJ Lavelle, Anthony Leddy, Christy McKenna, Oliver Neville, Alan Thompson and Alex Walker.

In May 2021, Liam Larkin was co-opted to the board as an independent non-executive director and continues in this capacity.

Reduction in numbers

The elections follow from the decision of members at a special general meeting last April approving changes to the co-operative’s governance structure, including a reduction in the number of elected board members of the co-operative, from 22 to 13 members.

This follows from the merger of Lakeland Dairies and LacPatrick Dairies in 2019, when it was agreed to review the rules of the new merged society once the merger was completed.

Electoral areas were subsequently revised to establish a 13-member board, with an option to also co-opt up to three further directors.

Further elections will also be held in autumn 2022 covering the remaining five electoral areas, completing the adjustment process.