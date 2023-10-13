The move is intended to relieve cost pressures over the winter months. \ Lakeland Dairies

Lakeland Dairies has announced a concentrate feed rebate programme, which will see €20/t or £20/t returned to its milk suppliers for any feed purchased over the coming four months.

The rebate will apply to purchases made between November and February 2024.

The co-op stated that the initiative will support both winter milk suppliers and spring-calving herds.

Lakeland Dairies’ chair Niall Matthews said that the co-op board is always looking at ways to support its family farm suppliers.

“This has been a challenging year for all milk producers and we are moving to support our suppliers over the 2023-2024 winter period with this strong dairy feed initiative,” Matthews commented.

Support

“Whether farmers are spring calving or those who produce milk through the winter months, this initiative will financially support them over what is traditionally an expensive time in the farming calendar.”

The co-op’s general manager Mark Delahunty added that Lakeland Dairies is “acutely aware” of the cost squeeze on suppliers and it is seeking to alleviate the pressure.

“It’s a very simple support in that whether you buy one tonne or 20 tonnes, all tonnes will be discounted by €20/£20 per tonne,” he said.

Terms and conditions will apply to the offer, which farmers can find by contacting their local Lakeland Agri rep.

