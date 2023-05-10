Lakeland Dairies has cut its April milk price by 3.5p/l in Northern Ireland.

Lakeland Dairies has cut its April milk price by 3.5p/l, which puts suppliers on a starting point of 31.5p/l.

The processor is the first to set a milk price for April, with its outlined price made up of a 30p/l base plus a 1.5p/l support payment, payable on all litres last month.

Once premiums are applied for milk quality and volume, plus the co-op’s milk solids enhancement scheme, Lakeland paid an average of 33.26p/l to its NI suppliers for April.

Dutch auction

While farmgate prices continue to trend down, there are signs that markets are starting to turn, with modest price increases for butter and powder at this week’s Dutch Dairy Board auction.

After four weeks of static prices, butter was up for the first time since late February, with a €10/t rise bringing butter to €4,610/t.

This price is still well below that from last May, which hovered around €7,120/t.

Whole milk powder increased by €30/t to €3,290, the first price increase since the beginning of March, while skim milk powder rose €50 to €2,400/t.

Read more

Tirlán’s first annual report shows operating profit of €71.9m