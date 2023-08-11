Lakeland Dairies has set its July milk price at 33.81c/l, excluding VAT.

The processor’s price for July milk supplied represents a reduction of 1.85c/l on its June price.

Lakelands suppliers will receive July’s milk price at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

“The Lakeland Dairies board has decided on a price for milk supplied in July which represents market conditions,” a spokesperson said.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, Lakelands will pay a base price of 28.5p/l for milk supplied in July. This represents a reduction of 1.5p/l on the June price.

“Global demand for dairy products remains sluggish. This weak demand is being met by resilient milk supplies in many of the larger production areas, resulting in a continued imbalance between supply and demand.

“Subdued sentiment from international buyers is being heightened by an economic slowdown in many parts of the world, particularly China and Asia.

"Lakeland Dairies continues to closely monitor the markets in order to return the best possible milk price for our 3,200 farm families,” the spokesperson said.

