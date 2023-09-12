Lakeland Dairies has dropped back to a base of 34c/l (VAT inclusive) for August milk.

Lakeland Dairies has cut its August milk price by 1.5c/l to a base of 32.38c/l excluding VAT.

In a worrying development for the sector as whole, Lakeland said in a statement that the price paid reflected "market conditions".

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 27.25p/l will be paid for milk supplied in August. This represents a reduction of 1.25p/l on the July price.

Global markets

"The global dairy market remains under pressure with resilient supplies being met by continued weak demand," a Lakelands spokesperson maintained.

"Sentiment and activity among buyers remain subdued which is being heightened by weakening economies in parts of the world," the co-op expalined.

"Lakeland Dairies continues to closely monitor the markets in order to return the best price possible," the statement added.

Lakelands' decision will be a further blow for embattled dairy farmers who have endured a collapse in milk prices this year.