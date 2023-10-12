Lakeland Dairies has held its milk price for September.

The co-op will pay farmers 32.38c/l excluding VAT at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein for their September milk supplies, the same price they received for their August milk.

Lakelands is the first of the major processors to announce its September price, with the price held following months of decreasing milk prices.

NI price

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies will pay a base price of 27.25p/l for milk supplied in September. Again, this base price has been held for September supplies.

“While sentiment in the global dairy market has shown some tentative signs of improvement in recent weeks, there has been little in the way of increased activity, with buyers continuing to take a reserved position.

“We are entering a crucial demand period for dairy, against a backdrop of New Zealand approaching its peak milk supply months. Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the markets closely in the time ahead,” a spokesperson said.