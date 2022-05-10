Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price by 3c/l to pay 47.48c/l, excluding VAT, for April supplies of milk in the Republic of Ireland at base constituents.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price by 2.5p/l to 40p/l.

Dairy markets are balanced, with an uptick in milk supply. However, a demand challenge is now emerging as higher prices feed through to consumers, a spokesperson for Lakeland Dairies said.

Inflation

“Inflationary pressures continue to bite at farm, processor, food production and consumer levels.

“Some key Asian markets remain significantly impacted by the pandemic, and the war in Ukraine continues to affect market sentiment on a global basis.

“However, the overall view is that the markets will continue to provide good returns for the foreseeable future,” the spokesperson said.

Lakeland Dairies said it will continue to monitor market developments.

It is the first processor to set a price for April milk.