The board of Lakeland Dairies has increased the co-operative’s milk price for October.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price by 0.5cent per litre (c/l) and will pay a base milk price of 36c/l, ex-VAT at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein (38c/l including VAT).

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price by 0.4 pence per litre (ppl) and will pay a milk price of 30.5ppl.

The statement from Lakeland Dairies said global dairy markets remain strong at present, with continuing restrained milk supply across Europe, New Zealand and the United States.

Strong purchasing and consumption from Asia is also a key market driver. Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the market closely in the coming weeks.