Lakeland Dairies has confirmed the price it will pay farmers for December milk supplied. \ Philip Doyle

Lakeland Dairies milk price will remain unchanged again for December milk supplies at 55.78c/l excluding VAT and at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The price again includes an input support payment of 1.5c/l for all farmer suppliers to the co-op, including those on fixed milk price contracts.

In the Republic, all farmers on fixed milk price contracts will also receive an 8c/l supplementary payment.

Lakeland Dairies milk price for suppliers in Northern Ireland (NI) has also been maintained, at 47.5 p/l. This also includes a 1.5p/l supplementary input support payment.

For NI, all fixed milk price contracts will receive a 7p/l supplementary payment.

Global milk supplies have continued to grow significantly, says Lakeland Dairies. / Damien Eagers

“Global milk supplies have continued to grow significantly and markets have weakened very considerably throughout the past quarter.

“Economic conditions worldwide remain uncertain and consumer spending power is increasingly compromised by inflation and cost of living circumstances, with continuing effects on buying patterns,” a spokesperson for the co-op said.

Additional payment

The board of Lakeland Dairies has also announced that there will be an additional payment made to all dairy farmer suppliers for all milk supplied in 2022.

This payment will be 0.6c/l in the Republic and 0.5p/l in NI.

The payment was decided by the Lakelands board in December following a 2022 budgetary provision that was made to cater for extreme energy costs and which was later not required.

Read more

More bad than good factors in milk price – Bord Bia