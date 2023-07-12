Lakeland Dairies is the first processor in NI to declare a milk price for June supplies and will leave its base unchanged at 30p/l. By holding steady for June, it is the first time in 2023 that Lakeland has not reduced its monthly base price. Meanwhile, the latest milk price indicator (MPI) published by the UFU has eased by 0.45p/l to 33.42p/l. Allowing for a deduction to cover transport and processing margin, the MPI points to a base milk price of 28p-29p/l for early autumn.
