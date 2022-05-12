Farmers will receive the increase for April supplies right through to December 2022 supplies.

Lakeland Dairies has increased the milk price it pays on existing fixed milk contracts by 8c/l in the Republic of Ireland and 7p/l in Northern Ireland.

Farmer suppliers will receive the supplementary payment for milk supplied in April 2022 until December 2022.

This is to help alleviate the prolonged on-farm cost squeeze for farmers engaged in these contracts, as severe inflationary pressures on feed and fertiliser continue to bite, a spokesperson said in a statement.

Lakeland Dairies added that the supplementary initiative is underpinned by market support from its customers and is intended to assist in currently unprecedented market conditions.