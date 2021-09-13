Lakeland Dairies has increased the co-operative’s milk price for August.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its base milk price for August by 0.5c/l to 34.6c/l ex-VAT (36.5c/l incl VAT) at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has increased its milk price for August by 0.3p/litre to 29.5p/litre.

Lakeland commented: “There continues to be a reasonable level of balance between supply and demand in the global dairy markets at present, with some fluctuations due to the effects of the ongoing pandemic.”

Lakeland Dairies has said that it will continue to monitor the market closely in the coming weeks.