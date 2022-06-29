I see the search is on to replace Michael Hanley at Lakeland Dairies, with the processor now taking applications for the job.

She or he is to drive the long-term sustainable growth, global market positioning and success of the business across the three main dairy divisions at the company – food ingredients, food service and consumer foods – along with the agribusiness division.

The group has said the next CEO will be a “person of vision” and “an inspirational leader of people” – two things I have a proven track record on.

The closing date for applications is 8 July.