Lakeland Dairies has this week commissioned a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) station at its Cavan processing facility.
In partnership with energy supplier Molgas, the LNG is delivered by road and replaces heavy fuel oil. The development paves the way for the processor to use Irish liquefied biomethane (bioLNG) from next year to further reduce carbon emissions.
Currently, just one anaerobic digestion plant (AD) on the island is producing bioLNG. Based in Tyrone, Greenville Energy Ltd became the first AD plant in the world to liquefy biomethane on a small scale in 2018. More bioLNG is expected to be produced in Ireland over the coming years.
