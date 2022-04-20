The debate around the growth in the dairy industry and how processing capacity has been funded by milk suppliers has taken a new twist recently with the Lakeland peak penalty announcement.
The message to Lakeland suppliers is ‘we’ll take your milk, but we’ll pay you a lesser price for it’. The move is seismic and shakes the foundations of the co-op principle. Do Lakeland suppliers care? Do they realise what is happening? It begs the question is this the biggest own goal Lakeland has scored after a number of wins on the road?
