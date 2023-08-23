Launching the campaign at Virginia Show was Susan Casey of the Lakeland Dairies-Teagasc joint programme, Lakeland Dairies chair Niall Matthews and Sinéad Brady of Lakeland Agri.

Lakeland Dairies launched a campaign to encourage more women and members of farm families to become involved as shareholders.

The co-op said that only one in eight herdowners in the country being women is unreflective of the true contribution of women to farm businesses when launching the campaign at Virginia Show in Co Cavan on Wednesday.

All shareholders will receive letters on the campaign encouraging them to consider jointly holding milk accounts and co-op shares with women and family members.

Lakeland Dairies chair Niall Matthews said that the processor is seeing strong interest in the campaign at Virginia Show.

'Many voices'

“I’m a firm believer that having as many voices as possible from diverse backgrounds within our co-operative helps continually to foster progressive ideas and strategies,” Matthews commented.

“Becoming involved in your local co-op is hugely rewarding. It is your co-op, it is your business and, in many instances, it is your livelihood.

“I believe it’s important to have a say in the running of your co-op and this is done by becoming a shareholder and getting involved in the democratic processes that decides the overall direction of the business.

“Lakeland Dairies is a progressive, modern and sustainable co-operative, producing food to the highest standards, while supporting the wellbeing of our farm families and rural communities," he added.

The chair stated that he sees greater shareholder diversity as being necessary to the co-op’s sustainability and the well-being of farm families.