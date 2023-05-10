There’s a new film out that’s set on a Longford farm and I’m eager to see it.

It follows Cian, a young Gaelic footballer struggling to come to terms with a career-ending injury after an attack on a night out.

Cian is at home dairy farming with his father and is played by Éanna Hardwicke who also starred in Normal People. If you’ve seen Normal People, I’m told Lakelands isn’t quite as risqué. However, from the trailer I see a brown-haired girl with whom the chemistry is evident.

Grace is a long-term friend of Cian’s but has moved home to look after her declining dad. The movie seems to pull at all the heartstrings. It has already won two best film awards and will be in cinemas for a few weeks. It could be one to pencil in.