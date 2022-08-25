The French market is still paying €8/kg for lamb, the IFA has claimed. \ Philip Doyle

Lambs are being killed with low carcase weights as a result of the failure by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to introduce a specific support package, according to the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey said that new funds would be needed to support sheep farmers in finishing lambs to optimal carcase weights.

Comiskey stated that factories also had a role in alleviating the financial pressures pushing on sheep farmers with rising input costs.

Under-finished lambs

“The Minister has not yet come forward with a targeted payment for sheep farmers to support the orderly feeding and finishing of lambs, which is certainly contributing to the increase in numbers of under-finished lambs presented to factories,” he said.

“Their failure to provide strong and meaningful prices to farmers as a signal to invest in the orderly finishing of lambs is also a critical factor, while continuing to import live lambs and carcase lamb.”

The IFA sheep chair also remarked that farmers should get the most out of their lambs and not sell at light weights amid high demand for lamb on the continent.

“Farmers should sell hard, while conscious of lower kill-out weights and under-fleshed lambs to take back control of the supply-demand balance and maximise returns,” he concluded.