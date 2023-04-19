US president Joe Biden dined on lamb at Dublin Castle last week, which will hopefully ignite demand for Irish lamb and kickstart exports to the US. Farmers have been waiting a long time since the market opened to get exports moving.

After a Lambay Island crab cake starter, the president had roast saddle of lamb, confit lamb shoulder, duck fat fondant spud, rainbow carrots, pea and mint puree, with sherry vinegar lamb jus for his main course. A hearty meal indeed.

Meanwhile, I heard Macra president elect Elaine Houlihan joined Biden for breakfast at the Áras.

Invited by Irish president Michael D Higgins, the incoming young farm leader sat across from former soccer star Paul McGrath and enjoyed pleasantries with the US chief.

Higgins is said to have told her she is changing the stereotype of what is a typical farmer. A breakfast I would have liked to be at.