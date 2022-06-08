The sheep trade continues in a positive vein of form.

Lamb prices are ranging on average from €8.10/kg to €8.30/kg, up 70c/kg to 90c/kg on 2021 levels. This equates to €14 to €18 per head on a typical 20kg carcase.

The strength in the trade is being underpinned by firm demand in key EU markets and lower supplies of New Zealand and British lamb entering the market.

Prices are running significantly higher despite the sheep kill running above 2021 levels.

The hogget kill for the year to date is running over 180,000 head higher but demand in recent weeks has been helped by lower lamb supplies with the lamb kill running 35,000 head lower.