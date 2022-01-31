Some deals have been sealed at €7.10/kg after farmer negotiations on prices, the IFA has said.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has urged sheep farmers with finished lambs to sell hard, as it says the food service sector has pushed prices back to €7/kg once more.

Some factory deals, especially those involving larger lots, have been settled at €7.10/kg, the IFA has said.

IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey said that to maximise returns, farmers should sell lambs as soon as they become fit.

“It is important farmers sell hard in a rising market, while moving lambs as they become fit,” he commented.

Comiskey reminded farmers that selling lots in marts is also an option when factory prices are under pressure, as butchers and wholesalers will face competition to secure supplies.