Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) sheep chair Sean Dennehy said lamb prices continue to strengthen, with deals of up to €6.60/kg offered by factories for larger lots.

He said all factories are paying €6.50 to €6.55/kg, with some starting to talk about additional weight allowances to 23kg in the coming weeks.

Cull ewes are making €3.00/kg to €3.30/kg in general, with some pushing to €3.50/kg, he said.

Dennehy said lamb prices in the UK and France have also risen, creating the opportunity for further strengthening of the trade here.

Good competition

“Strong demand from store finishers is providing good competition to factory agents in the marts.

“It means farmers are under no pressure to sell lighter or under-finished lambs to the factories,” he said.

“There will be no glut of lambs coming into the system. Orderly marketing of lambs as they become fit is vital for farmers to maintain control of the trade and to maximise factory prices,” he said.

He said farmers should sell hard in a positive and strengthening market environment.