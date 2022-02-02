Factories are working hard to hold lamb price but cracks are appearing in recent days.

Base quotes remain unchanged but prices paid to regular sellers and producer groups have increased in cases by 5c/kg to 10/kg to secure sales.

This leaves prices paid at the higher end of the market averaging €6.90/kg to €7/kg, with top prices rising to between €7.05/kg and €7.10/kg.

Factories remain keen for lighter carcase sheep and continue to report a high percentage of carcases deemed overweight in the kill profile.

There is also movement on price in northern plants, with base quotes rising by 15p/kg to £5.55/kg (€6.65/kg) and top prices hitting £5.70/kg (€6.83/kg).

British prices have similarly increased and stand at over £6/kg (€7.20/kg).